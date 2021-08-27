Wheelchair rugby ace Stuart Robinson eyes up gold medal tilt at Paralympics

The Morecambe athlete will line up for Team GB against Japan in the semi-finals of the wheelchair rugby competition.

A victory over the host nation will mean Robinson will go forward to the gold/silver medal match against either the USA or Australia. A defeat will see Team GB go into a play-off against the other losing semi-finalist to see who wins the bronze medal.

GB will be up against it against the Japanese who enjoyed an 100% record in the group stages.

Stuart Robinson in action at the Paralympics

However, GB have also been in good form, they defated Canada and New Zealand – their only blemish was a narrow 50-48 loss to the USA.Across the three matches, Robinson has notch 32 tries and will be hoping to add to that this morning.

Robinson, a former RAF patrol commander, sums up the human cost of a military campaign in Afghanistan which has ended so catastrophically.

Then, in 2013, his military vehicle was blown up by a Taliban roadside bomb while he was engaged in a perilous ammunition run in Helmand.

He lost both his legs as well as suffering a number of other terrible injuries.

Robinson is grateful for the chance the sport has given him to rebuild his life in a Games where Team GB has a great chance of winning a medal.

“I just wanted to play and to begin something new in my life, which would help me to find a way through,’ he said.