Vale of Lune 29 Glossop 10: Best performance of the season brings victory

The Derbyshire-based club were making a first visit to Powder House Lane on the back of one defeat in the opening six matches.

After Vale’s miserable performance at Manchester, there was a genuine fear that they would be torn to shreds but that wasn’t the case.

They welcomed back a number of their experienced three-quarters, and although the forwards were forced to realign some of their resources, they provided a strong platform.

Vale of Lune's Harry Fellows touches down for a try Picture: Tony North

It was obvious from the kick-off that the Manchester experience was not going to be repeated.

Glossop were hunted down and forced on the defensive as a swirling attack ended with Chris Ramwell kicking a 12th minute penalty.

Three minutes later, Sam Wallbank swept up a bobbling ball to race away before drawing in the cover and sending over the supporting Ramwell, who touched down and added the conversion.

Ramwell then landed another penalty but there was no danger of Vale taking their foot off the accelerator.

Another Ramwell penalty on 29 minutes added to the Vale total, and although Glossop threw off the shackles to end the half camped deep in Vale territory, the defensive walls were not breached.

Vale added to Glossop’s woes a minute into the second half with a try of the highest quality.

The ball was moved from right to left with Ramwell joining the line and Max Cross looping round from the wing as Glossop’s defenders struggled to shut down the angles.

Olly Jacques spotted a gap, and despite having to contend with some would-be tacklers, he had enough upper body strength to fend them off for an outstanding, unconverted try.

A third try arrived in the 45th minute when Harry Fellows caught the ball just inside his own half and set off on a 50-metre run.

His solo adventure had caught Glossop flat-footed and, having outpaced any chasers, he brushed aside a lone defender for an unconverted try.

Glossop worked hard to find a way through and eventually avoided the whitewash when Dave Stanley barged over for an unconverted try in the 65th minute.

Any thoughts Vale might be living on their laurels were dismissed five minutes later as replacement Alex Briggs hammered over a penalty.

Glossop collected an unconverted try from Max Horsfall in the 77th minute but Vale’s well drilled forwards ensured the ball was well protected during added time.

Next up for Vale is a trip to Carlisle on Saturday, but although they have only won once this season, Vale have lost twice to Cumbrian clubs already and cannot afford to treat them lightly.

Vale of Lune: Branford, Hesketh, Mount; Wallbank, Fellows; Powers, Ayrton, Nicholson; Swarbrick, Finan; Fern, Turton, Jacques, Cross; Ramwell. Replacements: Unsworth, Briggs, Robinson.