Morecambe CC's senior side loses to Northern Premier Cricket League strugglers

Seven days on from losing against a struggling side in St Annes, this time it was bottom club Chorley who saw off Ryan Pearson’s players.

They went down by four wickets at Woodhill Lane after a batting collapse was to prove costly for the home side.

Having opted to bat first, Morecambe had reached 116-2 before losing their last eight wickets for 37 runs in being dismissed for 153.

Morecambe's Rongsen Jonathan led the way with the bat over the weekend Picture: Tony North

Openers Luke Pearson (12) and Gareth Pedder (12) were both dismissed as Morecambe reached 49-2 early on.

Rongsen Jonathan and Ryan Pearson then added 67 for the third wicket before the wheels came off the innings.

Jonathan (37) was next to go, heralding a slump which saw the captain (31), Lewis Smith (10), Alex Briggs (10) and Kieran Moffat (9) all out as Morecambe fell to 149-7.

They managed another four runs before the final three wickets all fell with the score on 153 with Reuben Orr (2), Liam Moffat (0) and Joel Derham (0) the men out.

They all fell to Siddesh Lad, who finished with 5-18, while Keiran McCullagh claimed 3-23, Will Moulton 1-11 and Samuel Steeple 1-42.

Chorley’s reply saw them reach their target with four wickets in hand during the 47th over.

Lad (30) and Alfie Dobson (30 not out) were their joint top scorers in an innings where Morecambe took wickets at regular intervals but paid the price for their batting woes.

Derham (2-27) and Jonathan (2-47) led the wicket takers with Liam Moffat (1-29) and Lloyd Smith (1-17) picking up the others.

They are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Lancaster to Woodhill Lane (12.30pm).

They bounced back on Sunday, however, with a second Readers T20 group two win from as many games.

They won by 19 runs against Fulwood and Broughton as Jonathan took centre stage with bat and ball.

Opening the Morecambe innings, he hit six fours and four maximums in a knock of 72 from only 51 deliveries.

That enabled Morecambe to post a score of 125-6 from their 20 overs before Fulwood and Broughton made 106-9 in reply.

Jonathan then took 3-16 and Liam Moffat 3-18, with Smith (2-22) and Stefan Dixon (1-25) also successful.

However, Sunday also brought mixed fortunes for the third and fourth XIs in their respective Westmorland Cricket League matches.

The thirds got the better of Leven Valley by 145 runs in division three.

Fazian Ghumann top-scored with 41 in helping Morecambe post 211-6 from their 36 overs.

Martin Weaver took 3-42 for a Leven Valley side skittled for 66 in reply, Joe Singleton with 3-17 and Alex Hill 3-20.

The fourths went down by four wickets at Coniston where they batted first and were all out for 128 before the home side replied with 131-6.