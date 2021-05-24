Morecambe CC's first and second XIs enjoy emphatic victories

The firsts travelled to Fleetwood, where they posted a 151-run victory in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

It was the bowlers who took the honours in skittling their hosts for 55 after seeing the batsmen compile 206-7 in choosing to bat first.

Liam Moffat was the star with the ball for Morecambe, returning figures of 6-23.

Gareth Pedder in action for Morecambe at the weekend

He got the better of Fleetwood’s top scorer, Declan Clerkin (16), and Tom Wilson (5) while also accounting for Wayne Clarke, Adam Sharrocks, Ben Reader and Will Reader – all of whom were out without scoring.

Louis Backhouse sent back Charlie Clark (3) and Harry McAller (4) in taking 2-7, while Jamie Cassidy picked up 2-8 with the wickets of Dyllan Matthews (10) and Scott Whittaker (0).

Matthews had taken 3-61 during the Morecambe innings, dismissing Gareth Pedder (39), Luke Pearson (27) and top scorer Charlie Swarbrick (59).

Ryan Pearson (1) fell to Jack Wilkinson (1-45), Clerkin (1-44) dismissed Kieran Moffat (17), while Rongsen Jonathan (29) and Jamie Heywood (16) were both run out.

The Morecambe bowlers also starred in the reverse game between the seconds at Woodhill Lane.

Lewis Smith claimed 4-52 and Stefan Dixon 4-7 as Fleetwood were dismissed for 83 after choosing to bat first.

Ashton Ward (1-3) and Sean Graves (1-9) picked up the other wickets as the Fleetwood batting subsided after the dismissals of Joshua Heaney (27) and Jeremy Davies (20).

In reply, Morecambe took victory after reaching 84-1 in the 20th over.

Dixon followed up his exploits with the ball by hitting an undefeated 40, while Smith finished 12 not out.

The only wicket to fall was that of Lloyd Smith, who reached 22 before falling victim to Sam Wakefield (1-23).

Elsewhere, the third and fourth XIs drew their respective weekend games.

The thirds drew with Bolton-le-Sands after their match was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

The fourth XI met Milnthorpe and reached 136-5 after 38 overs when play ended, Jamie Ulyatt unbeaten on 60.