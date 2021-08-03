Morecambe CC round-up: Winless run continues following batting collapse at Blackpool

League leaders Blackpool preserved their 35-point advantage with a seven-wicket win at Stanley Park.

Morecambe for their part, have now dropped to eighth in the table, only 10 points clear of the relegation places with six games remaining.

Travelling to Blackpool was always going to be a tough test for Ryan Pearson’s players but it became doubly difficult after being asked to bat first and then dismissed for 66.

Liam Moffat claimed two wickets for Blackpool in their defeat at Blackpool Picture: Tony North

After losing Luke Pearson (0) and Lewis Smith (12), the captain and overseas professional, Rongsen Jonathan, had taken Morecambe to 53-2.

Jonathan fell for 27 at that point but Morecambe had progressed to 63-3 when the last seven wickets fell for three runs.

First to go was Ryan Pearson (17), followed by Freddie Deeks (0) to leave the score 62-5.

Four further runs were added before Blackpool took the final five wickets without further score.

Kieran Moffat (2) was out first with Alex Briggs (4), Lloyd Smith (0), Joel Derham (0) and Louis Backhouse (0) completing a sorry scorecard.

Matthew Siddall was Blackpool’s main beneficiary with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-7 from five overs, while Josh Boyne took 3-26.

In reply, Blackpool claimed victory as they reached 67-3 in the 14th over.

Openers Tomas King (28) and Sam Dutton (24) provided the bulk of the runs as Liam Moffat took 2-35 and Backhouse 1-26.

Saturday sees Morecambe back at Woodhill Lane for what may be a crucial match in their bid to stay in the NPCL.

They welcome bottom club Fleetwood, who are 13 points away from escaping the bottom two.

Elsewhere, Morecambe’s seconds lost the reverse game against Blackpool by 68 runs.

They asked Blackpool to bat first and saw their visitors all out for 278 at the end of their 45 overs.

Dylan Henshall (111) and Ben Heath (54) led the Blackpool batting with Charlie Wilkinson taking 4-72 and Ashton Ward 3-59.

Morecambe’s reply saw them finish well short as they ended on 210-5, Ward following up his bowling with an undefeated 109.

The seconds also lost on Sunday, going down by nine wickets at Netherfield.

They were all out for 108, Bertie Medhurst taking 5-22 and Daniel Bernet 4-30 for the hosts, who replied with 109-1.

There was a 10-wicket win for the thirds as Jack Lupton’s 4-25 helped them to dismiss Arnside for 53 before Morecambe replied with 57-0.