Morecambe CC round-up: Strugglers prove too strong at the weekend

Ryan Pearson’s players suffered a 118-run defeat against a St Annes team who had only won two of their opening 11 matches.

Struggling St Annes set the tone for the day after batting first at Vernon Road and posting 238-5 from their 50 overs.

It was a total built largely around a stand of 147 for the opening wicket between skipper Tom Higson and Luke Jardine.

Ryan Pearson made a half-century in Morecambe's defeat at St Annes Picture: Tony North

The partnership was eventually broken when Rongsen Jonathan got the better of Higson for 74, followed seven runs later by the run out of Jardine (56).

Liam Moffat picked up the first of his two wickets with the dismissal of Nathan Bolus (33), leaving St Annes 189-3.

His second wicket came when he dismissed Nathan Bend (33), following on from Louis Backhouse accounting for Nathan Armstrong (8).

Though Liam Moffat led the way in terms of wickets taken on the day, his 10 overs still went for 74 runs.

Backhouse took 1-25 and Jonathan 1-42 for a Morecambe side, whose struggles continued when they batted.

They were all out for 120, losing wickets regularly after being reduced to 24-3.

Harry Birkman picked up two of those wickets on his way to figures of 4-28 for the home side.

Ryan Pearson offered the main resistance, top-scoring by a distance with 67 until he was the ninth man out with Morecambe on 117.

Defeat leaves them fifth in the table, eight points behind third-placed Netherfield ahead of Saturday’s home game with bottom side Chorley (12.30pm).

The seconds also endured a frustrating day as rain meant their match against St Annes was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Twenty-four hours later and both the third and fourth XIs also fell victim to the wet weather.

The thirds met Silverdale in division three of the Westmorland Cricket League and were 64-5 chasing their rivals’ 90 all out when the heavens opened.

The fourths met Shireshead and Forton in division four and had fallen to 40-5 before reaching 157-9.

That was almost entirely down to a partnership of 96 for the sixth wicket between Dinneh Annadur (75) and Eddie Packard (32).

However, the rain then arrived to prevent Shireshead and Forton from replying.