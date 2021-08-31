Morecambe CC round-up: Northern Premier Cricket League survival battle goes to the final day

Ryan Pearson’s players welcome Garstang to Woodhill Lane, sitting ninth in the table and 11 points clear of Chorley, who occupy the second relegation spot and play bottom club Fleetwood.

Morecambe are in that position after suffering back-to-back defeats over the Bank Holiday weekend, stretching their winless run to 11 games.

They went down by 70 runs at Longridge on Monday, 48 hours after a 165-run defeat at Fulwood and Broughton.

Morecambe CC skipper Ryan Pearson Picture: Tony North

Morecambe opted to bowl first at Longridge, where the home side’s innings ended with them on 235-6.

Liam Moffat picked up the wickets of Luke Platt (1) and Josh Mullin (10) before Joel Derham accounted for Matt Joyce (0) as Longridge’s top three all fell cheaply.

However, Zac Christie and Dan Wilson then took the game away from Morecambe.

Christie made 104 and Wilson 92 before falling to Moffat and Derham respectively.

There was still time for Liam Moffat to dismiss Matt Greenall (0) as he ended with 4-70 and Derham 2-44.

Morecambe’s reply then saw them all out for 165 with one ball remaining of the 41st over.

Six batsmen made it into double figures, though it was skipper Ryan Pearson who top-scored with 32.

He was one of three wickets for Wilson, who followed up his batting exploits by also dismissing Luke Pearson (8) and Lloyd Smith (5) to claim 3-38.

Will Vause sent back openers Rongsen Jonathan (11) and Kieran Moffat (21), as well as Stefan Dixon (25) as he ended with 3-30.

The leading performer, however, was Jake Durnell who dismissed Alex Briggs (8), Freddie Deeks (3), Liam Moffat (23) and Derham (2) in taking 4-52.

Forty-eight hours earlier, Morecambe again chose to bowl first at Fulwood and Broughton and saw their hosts compile 248-9 from their 50 overs.

After taking six wickets the week before, Liam Moffat dismissed James McWilliam (0), Jon Fenton (13) and Mike Sambell (7) to leave Fulwood and Broughton 41-3.

They rallied, however, with back-to-back half-century stands, built around Matthew Smith’s 76 as well as Abhay Negi’s 36 and Ben Rosbottom’s 39.

Lewis Wellings (20) and Dominic Jackson (18 not out) contributed down the order before the close as Liam Moffat ended with 3-57 and Dixon picked up 3-55.

Morecambe were always left playing catch-up after losing early wickets as they eventually slumped to 83 all out.

Lewis Smith (1), Briggs (0), Jonathan (12), Gareth Pedder (1) and Ryan Pearson (10) were all out as they were reduced to 29-5.

Luke Pearson and Deeks doubled the score but, after their stand had reached 32, the former was out for 23.

The remainder of the innings was a procession as Reuben Orr (4), Moffat (7), Derham (0) and Dixon (0) were all dismissed cheaply.

It meant Deeks ended 21 not out as Dominic Jackson claimed 4-31 and Negi 3-16.