Morecambe CC round-up: League frustration but T20 finals day awaits

After last week’s league-wide washout, their game at Leyland was the only one of Saturday’s matches that wasn’t played to a conclusion.

Morecambe asked their hosts to bat first and dismissed them for 177 in the 47th over.

Liam Moffat (2-32) reduced Leyland to 9-2 before they rallied to 70-2.

Kieran Moffat (2-20) and Rongsen Jonathan both collected two quick wickets to leave Leyland 86-6.

Jonathan collected a third as the home side fell to 114-7 but they hadn’t been able to dismiss Zain Abbas.

That proved crucial as, supported by the tail, he hit 119 before becoming the final man out, falling to Jonathan as he finished with 5-56.

Needing a revised target of 178 from 47 overs, Morecambe lost Luke Pearson (0) as they reached 4-1 before play ended after only 10 balls of their reply.

Both teams received five points, meaning Morecambe sit eighth in the table, 18 points clear of the bottom two with four games remaining.

The first of those comes on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Netherfield at Woodhouse Lane (12.30pm).

Twenty-four hours later, Morecambe concluded their Readers T20 group stage with a four-wicket win in the final game at Kendal.

Morecambe had gone into the game top of group two and already assured of a place at finals day, but ensured they finished top of the table with five wins from five.

Chalana De Silva (61) and Tom Aspinwall (37) helped the home side to 147-7 from 20 overs after they batted first.

Set a revised target of 142 from 19 overs, Morecambe reached 144-6 with five balls left, Pearson hitting 73 not out in securing victory.

Morecambe, as well as Longridge, progress to finals day from group two with Netherfield and Lancaster qualifying from group one.

Saturday’s reverse game between Morecambe and Leyland’s second XIs in division 1B of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield went the latter’s way as they won by 16 runs.

Leyland batted first at Woodhill Lane and were all out for 137 midway through the 44th over.

Andrew Jacques was their top scorer with 48 as they recovered from 35-4, Ashton Ward taking 4-51 and Jack Bird 3-18.

In reply, Morecambe looked well set after reaching 79-2 before they collapsed and were all out for 121.

Freddie Deeks hit 55 but Joe Shackleton (3-14), Steven Pallett (3-15) and Will Smith (3-18) bowled Leyland to victory.

The thirds were routed when they travelled to Heysham in division three of the Westmorland Cricket League.

Heysham batted first and posted a score of 166-9, only for Morecambe’s reply to finish on 57-9.

The fourths played on Sunday when they won by seven wickets at Kirkby Lonsdale in division four.

Kirkby Lonsdale batted first and were all out for 129, Niall Parkinson making 35 and Mark Walton 34.

However, Morecambe breezed to 130-3 inside 22 overs with Surenthar Nedunchelian undefeated on 59.