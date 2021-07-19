Morecambe CC round-up: League defeat to Lancaster is followed by T20 victories

Ryan Pearson’s players suffered a fourth straight league loss after going down by three runs at Woodhill Lane.

Lancaster opted to bat first and were all out for 204 with two balls left of their 50 overs.

Opener Eddie Steinson top-scored with 46 before he was the third man out, having seen Jamie Heywood (19) and Atharva Taide (23) dismissed.

Laurie Atkinson (5) soon followed with Lancaster having slipped from 94-1 to 102-4.

David Rippengal (18) and David Steinson (13) were next to go, leaving them 144-6.

However, the late order rallied with the last four wickets yielding 60 runs as skipper Ben Simm (25) led the way, supported by 16 apiece from Uzair Shah and Irfan Qayyum.

Joel Derham led the Morecambe attack with 3-46, while Louis Backhouse claimed 3-49, Charlie Swarbrick 2-38 and Rongsen Jonathan 2-40.

It was Jonathan who almost single-handedly took Morecambe to victory as their batting subsided in reply.

Having come at 0-1 after Gareth Pedder fell to Qayyum’s third ball, the Indian hit 13 boundaries and half-a-dozen sixes in making 124 of Morecambe’s 201.

Swarbrick (22) was the only other man in double figures as the majority of the home scorecard was a sorry affair.

Luke Pearson (6), Ryan Pearson (8), Alex Briggs (9), Kieran Moffat (8), Reuben Orr (4) and Liam Moffat (0) were all out as they fell to 134-8.

Jonathan was joined by Backhouse and they took Morecambe to within sight of victory.

They had added 67 for the ninth wicket before Jonathan was dismissed, followed by Backhouse (7) without any further addition.

Damar Graham took 3-45, Simm 3-95, Qayyum 2-20 and Taide 2-29 to inflict defeat on Morecambe.

It leaves them sixth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Kendal, who have also lost their last four.

However, the seconds were victorious as they posted a 95-run win at Kendal.

After choosing to bat first, Morecambe compiled 235-7 as Charlie Wilkinson top-scored with 55, supported by Peter Deeks (41) and Lewis Smith (38).

Despite 64 from Oliver Killiner, Kendal’s reply saw them all out for 140 in the 28th over as Smith took 3-30 and Jack Bird 3-49.

Sunday was a successful day for Morecambe in the Northern League’s Readers T20 competition as they made it four wins from four in group two.

A double-header at Woodhill Lane opened with a six-run defeat of Longridge.

After being asked to bat first, Morecambe made 124-6 from their 20 overs as Briggs made 35 and Jonathan 33.

Nitin Limbani claimed 3-16 for a Longridge side whose reply saw them finish on 118-5.

Zac Christie top-scored with 38 but was one of three wickets for Derham who finished with 3-14.

After that, they won an even closer game against Blackpool with the margin of victory being four runs.

Morecambe again batted first and reached 141-7 with Jonathan making 54 and Ryan Pearson 42.

Though Shivam Chauhan hit 52 from 40 balls in reply, Blackpool could only make 137-5 as the Morecambe attack held its nerve.