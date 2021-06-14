Morecambe CC round-up: First XI's last wicket partnership frustrates Fulwood and Broughton

Having seen Fulwood and Broughton rack up 230-8 at Woodhill Lane on Saturday, Liam Moffat and Louis Backhouse ensured they avoided defeat in replying with 166-9.

The visitors’ innings was built around three knocks in particular.

Former Lancashire and England leg-spinner Simon Kerrigan top-scored with 82, Matthew Smith added 60 and Ben Parkinson contributed 32.

Morecambe celebrate one of Liam Moffat's wickets at the weekend Picture: Tony North

Mike Sambell (11) was the only other batter in double figures as Jamie Cassidy took 3-66, Liam Moffat 2-63, Charlie Swarbrick 2-21 and Backhouse 1-16.

Morecambe’s reply saw them slump to 19-3 with Luke Pearson (0), Swarbrick (2) and Rongsen Jonathan (8) all dismissed.

Gareth Pedder hit 29 before he was out, followed by Alex Briggs (9), Kieran Moffat (1) and Reuben Orr (7) as they were reduced to 129-7.

Skipper Ryan Pearson had stood firm, making 84 before he was dismissed by Kerrigan, followed four balls later by Cassidy (0).

That left Morecambe 159-8 but Liam Moffat (12 not out) and Backhouse (1 not out) survived to the close.

Morecambe’s three points kept them fourth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to fifth-placed Garstang (12.30pm).

Morecambe’s second XI went down by five wickets when they met Longridge.

Lloyd Smith and Joe Singleton both top-scored with 24 as Morecambe were all out for 120 in batting first at Newsham.

Oliver Mullin claimed 4-41 for a Longridge side who responded with 121-5, Kyle Helm making 41 not out with Lewis Smith (3-59), Charlie Wilkinson (1-21) and Jamie Heywood (1-30) taking the wickets.

Sunday brought another defeat, this time for the thirds, as they went down by 40 runs against Sedgwick.

Stefan Dixon had taken 5-47 as Sedgwick batted first and reached 141-7 at the end of their 40 overs.

Matthew McVey and Dan Noar were both 30 not out for a Sedgwick team who dismissed Morecambe for 101 in reply.

McVey followed up his batting exploits with 3-17, Ben Harvey also claiming 4-28 as Alex Hill (31) and Joe Singleton (24) led the Morecambe response.

As for the fourths, they emulted the first XI the day before by hanging on for a draw with nine wickets down.

In their case, they had travelled to Kendal where the home side batted first and reached 215-7.

The foundation of that was 92 from opener Will Yarker before he became one of two wickets for Lewis Askew (2-31).

In reply, Morecambe saw Trent Knowles take 4-27 and Megan Berry 3-37 to leave them up against it.

However, Askew (10 not out) and Howard Hirst (4 not out) saw them eventually finish on 110-9.