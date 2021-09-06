Morecambe CC round-up: Bottom-two league finish and T20 finals day disappointment

Ryan Pearson’s players capped a dismal second half of the Northern Premier Cricket League campaign with a two-wicket loss to Garstang on Saturday.

That, allied with victory for Chorley and St Annes picking up six points at Leyland, saw Morecambe finish second-bottom and relegated back to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Having been among the frontrunners in the first part of the season, nine losses and three abandonments in their final 12 games saw them drop down the table.

Rongsen Jonathan starred with bat and ball on a disappointing weekend for Morecambe Picture: Tony North

Having welcomed Garstang to Woodhill Lane on Saturday, Morecambe batted first and reached 130-9.

That represented an excellent recovery after they had collapsed to 59-8 as Ian Walling picked up 4-20, Thomas Speake 2-24 and Danny Gilbert 2-42.

However, Stefan Dixon and Joel Derham added 62 for the ninth wicket before the former fell to Mohammed Yusuf (1-15) for 36.

Derham remained undefeated on 34 before Garstang began their victory chase.

Despite losing Michael Wellings (28) and Toby Lush (0), they seemed well set at 83-2.

However, Rongsen Jonathan took 3-30 as Morecambe reduced their opponents to 107-7.

Dixon also took 3-15 as Garstang inched to 123-8 before Yusuf (18 not out) and Walling (four not out) saw them to victory on 133-8 and duly consigned Morecambe to the drop.

Twenty-four hours later and it was finals day in the league’s Readers T20 event.

Facing Lancaster in the first semi-final, Morecambe won by 30 runs after Jonathan’s 95 not out guided them to 156-5 and Liam Moffat’s 3-29 helped dismiss their opponents for 126.

That sent them into the final, where they met Netherfield who had seen off Longridge in the last four.

Morecambe batted first and reached 152-9 as Jonathan again starred, hitting 104.

However, Netherfield chased down their target and reached 156-5 with one ball remaining with Shrikant Mundhe 79 not out.

Saturday also saw the seconds lose by 62 runs in the reverse game against Garstang, who had racked up 234-7 when batting first at the Riverside.

In reply, Morecambe were all out for 172 with one ball of the 41st over remaining as Josh Woodhead took 7-39.

As for the thirds, their division three match at Sedgwick saw the home side all out for 170 with Jake Smith taking 5-51.

In reply, Morecambe’s 40 overs concluded with them on 165-7 despite Oli Battersby’s 68 and Sean Graves’ 42 as Adam Kershaw claimed 4-30.