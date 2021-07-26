Morecambe CC round-up: Another league defeat with pacesetters next up this weekend

Ryan Pearson’s team suffered a fifth consecutive league loss when they went down by four wickets in a low-scoring game at Kendal.

They had elected to bat first at Shap Road, only to be dismissed for 108 in the 45th over.

Five batsmen were dismissed without scoring as only one player made it into double figures.

Morecambe's Rongsen Jonathan starred with bat and ball again Picture: Tony North

That man was Rongsen Jonathan, who made 66 before he was the penultimate player out.

He fell to Matthew Park, who finished with figures of 3-16 while Chris Miller claimed 3-44 and Chalana de Silva took 4-23.

Morecambe had made it to 52-2 before losing the last eight wickets for only 56 more runs.

However, they enjoyed the ideal start with the ball with Miller (0) and Darren Nightingale (0) both out as Kendal fell to 1-2.

Nevertheless, De Silva (33), Edward Price (33) and Oliver Tyson (21) took the game away from Morecambe.

Victory was clinched with one ball of the 37th over left as Kendal reached 112-6 despite Jonathan taking 3-25, Liam Moffat 1-17 and Kieran Moffat 1-20.

Defeat leaves Morecambe seventh in the table but it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as they travel to league leaders Blackpool (12.30pm).

The seconds were victorious in division 1B of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield as they saw off Great Eccleston by six wickets.

After asking their visitors to bat first at Woodhill Lane, the Morecambe bowlers set to work and bowled them out for 146.

Stefan Dixon led the way, finishing with 4-48, while wickets were also taken by Ashton Ward (1-5), Jack Bird (1-16), Isaac Atherton (1-26) and Faruk Patel (1-27).

William Turnbull top-scored with 48 for a Great Eccleston side who saw Morecambe reply with 148-4 from 36 overs.

Andrew Creech (0) and Freddie Deeks (4) fell cheaply but Morecambe were led to victory by Mark Woodhead (58 not out) and Lloyd Smith (47 not out).

The thirds also played as they drew their Westmorland Cricket League match at Arnside.

The home side decided to bat first and concluded their 40 overs on 152-7.

Morecambe’s reply ended with them narrowly avoiding defeat, finishing on 121-9.

There was victory for the fourths as they were all out for 123 against Sedgwick, only to bowl them out for 62 to claim victory by 61 runs.