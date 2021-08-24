Morecambe CC round-up: Another frustrating day as rain ruins victory bid

Ryan Pearson’s players suffered a third consecutive early finish after the abandonment of Saturday’s home game with Netherfield.

It extended their winless run to nine matches in the process, stretching back to the victory against Garstang in the middle of June.

Having asked their visitors to bat first at Woodhill Lane, Morecambe reduced them to 123-8 before play ended early.

Liam Moffat took six wickets at the weekend Picture: Tony North

That was largely down to Liam Moffat, who took the first half-dozen wickets to fall on his way to figures of 6-50.

Ben Barrow (10), Josh Dixon (3) and James Bowman (20) were the first three to be dismissed as Netherfield reached 41-3.

They recovered to 76-3 before the same bowler sent back Finlay Richardson (10), Bradley Earl (0) and Shrikant Mundhe (30) to leave them 85-6.

Rongsen Jonathan (1-18) accounted for Thomas Anderton (21) and Kieran Moffat (1-17) got the better of Lewis Richardson (10) before play concluded early.

Both teams took five points each, leaving Morecambe eighth in the table and 18 points clear of second-bottom Chorley with three games left.

The first of those comes on Saturday when they are at Fulwood and Broughton before making the trip to Longridge on Bank Holiday Monday.

Morecambe have also found out the schedule for the league’s Readers T20 finals day after topping their initial group stage.

It takes place at Netherfield CC on Sunday, September 5 with the host club meeting Longridge in the final four and Morecambe playing Lancaster.

Morecambe’s second XI did play to a conclusion as they went down by 58 runs at Chorley in division 1B of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

In a game reduced to 30 overs per side, the hosts were asked to bat first and they finished on 171-4.

John Wayne Dixon (50 not out) top-scored with support coming from Jacob Audley (37), Ian Oakes (32) and Alexander Howarth (32).

Andy Bird (2-24), Ben Dobson (1-10) and Stefan Dixon (1-45) took the wickets for Morecambe, who were 113 all out with four balls remaining.

Fazian Ghumann (27), Gullam Maje (25), Andrew Creech (21) and Peter Deeks (12) were the only Morecambe batsmen to reach double figures.

Zayn Wadiwala (4-24) and Mitchell Kos (4-25) starred with the ball for Chorley, who also saw Oakes (1-17) and Audley (1-17) pick up a wicket each.

The thirds were five-wicket winners on Sunday as they met Holme in division three of the Westmorland Cricket League.

Holme opted to bat first, a decision that backfired when they were reduced to 3-6, Mark Armistead taking four wickets and Joe Singleton two.

Mike Halhead (28) and Kieran Hunter (16) put on 47 for the seventh wicket before Holme were all out for 75.

Armistead finished with 6-11, Singleton 3-15 and Sean Graves 1-0 for a Morecambe side who replied with 78-5.

Singleton (14) was out early on as they made their way towards victory, having reached 62-1.

They lost four wickets for 12 runs but made it over the finishing line inside 19 overs, Steve Mawson top-scoring with 28 and Oli Battersby adding 18.