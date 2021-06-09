Morecambe CC join the Northern Premier Cricket League pacesetters

Ryan Pearson’s players ran out 32-run winners against a Netherfield side who had started the day second in the table.

It was a high-scoring game with more than 500 runs across the two innings after Morecambe batted first and posted 271-7.

They didn’t have the ideal start with Shrikant Mundhe dismissing openers Gareth Pedder (7) and Luke Pearson (15) in reducing them to 25-2.

Charlie Swarbrick and Rongsen Jonathan then gave Morecambe the initiative, adding 95 for the third wicket in quick time.

Their partnership ended when Lewis Richardson got the wicket of Swarbrick for a knock of 56 from only 53 deliveries.

Ryan Pearson joined Jonathan for another half-century stand, which ended when the captain became the first of three wickets for Samuel Medhurst, dismissed for 18.

That left Morecambe 170-4 as Jonathan was joined by Alex Briggs for another stand of more than 50.

They had added 57 before Jonathan fell to Samuel Medhurst for 97, having hit a dozen fours and three maximums in his 83-ball innings.

The same bowler also accounted for Kieran Moffat (6) and Matt Jackson dismissed Reuben Orr (5) but Briggs finished undefeated on 59.

Netherfield’s reply began in solid fashion, openers Ben Barrow and Lewis Richardson adding 34 for the first wicket.

Barrow (14) was first to go, falling to Liam Moffat who was to play a key role in stunting the home side’s response.

They had made it to 50 without further loss before losing three wickets for six runs – all of them to Liam Moffat.

Lewis Richardson (25) was the second man out, followed by Mundhe (5) and Josh Dixon (1) as Netherfield slipped to 56-4.

Bradley Earl and Finlay Richardson began the rebuilding process, adding 36 for the fifth wicket.

They were separated when the latter was sent back by Louis Backhouse for 19, followed shortly afterwards by Earl (23) as Jamie Cassidy picked up a wicket.

That saw Netherfield 109-6 before Swarbrick got the better of Oli Wileman (11) and Jonathan dismissed Isaac Medhurst (0) in leaving them 125-8.

However, Netherfield refused to lie down with James Bowman and Samuel Medhurst putting on 95 for the ninth wicket.

Morecambe aided their cause, conceding 28 byes and wides among 41 extras, but Netherfield had got to within 51 runs when the ninth wicket pair were finally parted.

It was Liam Moffat who obliged, picking up his fifth wicket by dismissing Bowman for 70.

Jonathan then secured victory, getting the better of Jackson (6) and leaving Samuel Medhurst 24 not out as Netherfield were finally dismissed for 239.

Liam Moffat took the bowling honours with 5-72, while Jonathan took 2-29, Swarbrick 1-24, Cassidy 1-24 and Backhouse 1-51.

Victory sees Morecambe fourth in the table with 81 points, hot on the heels of Netherfield (85), Blackpool (86) and Longridge (88).

They are back in action on Saturday when Fulwood and Broughton make the trip to Woodhill Lane (12.30pm).

The second XI picked up their fourth win in division 1B of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after seeing off Chorley by 83 runs.

Morecambe batted first and made 190-9, thanks mainly to Stefan Dixon (40), Jamie Heywood (39) and Andrew Creech (39).

Ian Oakes took 4-42 and Matthew Parkinson 3-21 for a Chorley side who were 107 all out in reply.

The wickets were shared around the Morecambe attack with Freddie Deeks claiming 3-24, Charlie Wilkinson 3-37, Lloyd Smith 2-18 and Dixon 1-3.

The thirds had to settle for a draw at Holme in their Westmorland League encounter after falling three runs short of victory.

Jack Lupton took 4-39 and Mark Armistead 3-28 as Holme posted 169-9 from their 40 overs.

Morecambe’s reply ended with them on 167-7, Sean Graves unbeaten on 46 despite Sam Greenwood taking 4-48.

The fourths also drew when they played Bare CC on Sunday.

Bare reached 156-7 batting first before Morecambe’s reply ended with them 134-9.