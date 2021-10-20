Karate club youngsters make the grade, while long servants are recognised

Reuben McLoughlin gained his orange belt (ninth Kyu) while Jake Lamourie and Val Sommerville were promoted to red belts (eighth kyu).

The Red Rose Karate Club – which is run on a non-profit basis – trains each Thursday evening at the Torrisholme Methodist Church Hall, junior class starts at 6pm and the adult class starts at 7-30pm.

Meanwhile, five senior members of the Lancaster Red Rose Shotokan Karate Club were recently awarded their long-standing membership certificates, in acknowledgement of their commitment, dedication and loyal membership to the Karate Union of Great Britain.

Geoff Smith has 48 years of service while Neil Robinson and Sharon McLaughlin have been involved for 41 and 35 years of service.

Gordon Wilson’s participation in the sport spans a quarter of a century and Dave Pattison has enjoyed 24 years of involvement – between them a total of 173 years.

Shotokan karate is a great form of exercise, a confidence builder, instiller of self- discipline and ultimately a good means of self-defence.

The junior classes are taught by qualified KUGB instructors, as are the adult classes, with the appropriate DBS clearances.

Anyone interested in the junior classes should contact Gordon Wilson on 07798937639 and for adult classes contact Neil Robinson on 07946592776.