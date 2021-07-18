Dave Chisnall to meet defending champion in Betfred World Matchplay second round

Both men booked their places in the last 16 with victories on Saturday’s opening night at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Chisnall enjoyed his first World Matchplay win since 2018 as he overcame Vincent van der Voort 10-8 in the tournament opener.

Van der Voort led 2-1 early on, but Chisnall took out 124, 161 and 100 as he moved into a 5-3 advantage, defying a 129 combination from the Dutchman.

Dave Chisnall was victorious in Blackpool on Saturday night Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Chisnall also led 7-5 before Van der Voort levelled after 16 legs in a tight contest, but the five-time quarter-finalist took out 76 to break the deadlock and double 10 to seal victory.

“It was amazing to be back in front of fans, absolutely brilliant, and we want that feeling,” said Chisnall. “It was nice to have them back and to win.

“I was feeling good today. The 161 gave me a lot of confidence but it was a nip-and-tuck game all the way through.”

Van den Bergh had opened the night with a special reception as he lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy on stage ahead of play beginning, and he concluded the action with a 10-5 defeat of Devon Petersen.

With both players making their Winter Gardens debuts, it was Van den Bergh who held his nerve the best, winning five straight legs from 2-1 down to pull away from the South African.

“I had goosebumps tonight,” admitted Van den Bergh. “To lift the trophy was an amazing feeling and I loved it, but I still had to do my business later and I did that.

“Devon wasn’t as strong as he can be and at the end of the game I showed what I’m capable of.

“I need to take the positives from today but also learn from the negatives. It was a big lesson for me.”