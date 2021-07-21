Dave Chisnall exits Betfred World Matchplay after defeat against defending champion

Chisnall went down 11-8 at the Winter Gardens to defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, who now faces world number one Gerwyn Price in the quarter-final.

A thrilling contest between Van den Bergh and Chisnall saw the Belgian smash the record for 180s in a second round tie at the World Matchplay.

The Belgian hit 14 maximums, shattering the previous record of 11 set by Chisnall in his 2017 loss to Alan Norris.

Dimitri Van den Bergh saw off Dave Chisnall last night Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

A puzzling start to the contest saw nine consecutive breaks of throw before Van den Bergh held throw for the first time to move 6-4 in front.

A 127 checkout on the bullseye saw five-time World Matchplay quarter-finalist Chisnall level at 6-6, and he then held to move 7-6 up.

The next four legs went the way of Van den Bergh as the world number nine took out crucial finishes of 72 and 85 under pressure.

Chisnall stuck to his task, and after Van den Bergh missed two darts for the match, he tidied up 60 in two darts to keep the contest alive and reduce the deficit to 10-8.

However, the reprieve was shortlived as Van den Bergh wrapped up an epic victory with an 11-dart leg before celebrating with a jubilant crowd.

“It was an insane battle, a fabulous game,” Van den Bergh reflected. “I’m very proud and I’m feeling good, I’m buzzing.

“I didn’t expect to break a record but I was expecting a lot of 180s from Chizzy and I had to step it up.

“I missed a lot of doubles but I had to keep digging in, and at the end of the day, I pulled through and managed to win against one of the biggest scorers in darts.

“Even though I’m the defending champion, I think I’m handling this really well. I know that my doubles need to be better in the next game, so I’ve got to be focused.

“I’m playing the world number one and world champion, and I’m the current reigning World Matchplay champion so it’s going to be a fantastic game and I’m going to throw everything I can against Gezzy.

“I hope I can step up another level, especially with my finishing. I’m feeling good and the game against Dave has given me a lot of confidence. I'm going to give 100 per cent and I’ll never back down until the last double is hit.”