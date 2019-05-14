Nelson inspires Carnforth to go clear at top of table with unbeaten century

Carnforth moved clear in the Westmorland Cricket League Division One with a one-sided winning draw against Shireshead.

Ryan Nelson’s unbeaten 114 enabled Carnforth to score 224-2 from 38 overs in a rain reduced game.

Shireshead (106-8) never got going and it was left to Matt Yates and Jake Gould to secure the draw with Alex Benson (3-11) recording the best figures.

Westgate batted first at Arnside and posted a total of 96 all out with Garry Tattersall (51) playing a lone hand as Adam Cowperthwaite took 6-38 and James Rafferty 3-37.

Arnside made difficult work of the chase, but Adam Richardson’s 37 not out guided his side home.

Graeme Crowther (5-5) and Steven Beck (5-10) dismantled Burneside with the home side dismissed for only 18, with five batsmen not troubling the scorers.

Warton won by 10 wickets.

Trimpell’s batsmen also suffered with Holme bowling them out for 45.

Lee Barnes was the destroyer, claiming what are likely to be the best bowling figures of the season.

From 14.5 overs, he took 9 for 22 as only two batsmen made double figures.

Andrew Suddes’ 26 not out made sure of Holme’s first win of the season.

Sam Calverley (5-52) led the attack for Heysham as Sedgwick were all out for 110, Chris Evans top scoring with 31.

Heysham’s reply stuttered and then ran aground as Johnny Matthews (3-17) made early inroads before Simon Willacy took 4-23, his first wickets since returning after missing the last few seasons through injury. Only Shane Dixon (32) had any answer to Phil Mason (8-17) as the Silverdale all-rounder ran through their local rivals, Milnthorpe.

An aggressive 48 from debutant, James Brooke was enough to seal Silverdale’s first win of the season despite the loss of six wickets.

A 153 run partnership between Sulosan Thiru (92) and Eddie Robson (62) enabled Penrith 2nd XI to post 204-9 after Arron Cross had reduced them to 0-2.

Robson took 6-14 as Heysham 2nd XI was dismissed for 92.

Coniston christened their new pavilion with a three wicket win against Netherfield 3rd XI whilst it was nightmare at Lunesdale Park for batsmen as Kirkby Lonsdale was able to defend 55 against Cartmel with veteran spinner Andrew Metcalfe (5-16) and Matt Percy (3-5) the principal actors as Cartmel succumbed for 38.

In the final match in Division Two, Bare beat Westgate 2nd XI by four wickets.

David Hannigan made 58 for Westgate and Adrien Osmotherley 50 for Bare, for whom Robbie White (5-20) continued his early season good form.

Mike Cole’s 5-20 was central to Bolton-le-Sands’ third victory of the season that takes them to the top of Division Three.

There were also wins for Ingleton, for whom Jack Chamberlain scored 50 and Graham Kellett took 5-12, Netherfield 4th XI, and Windermere where Sam Fletcher scored 65 not out and took 4-15.

Shireshead 3rd XI beat Burneside 2nd XI with Geoff Hornsby scoring 91 not out and Alan Moulsdale taking 5-12.

There were also wins for Ambleside against Trimpell 2nd XI.

Barnaby Wileman (56 and 4-26) was the difference for Ambleside whilst Andy Churton made an attacking 69 for Trimpell.

Bare 2nd XI won again, but an obdurate batting performance by Coniston 2nd XI saw them score 34-6 to deny Milnthorpe 2nd XI.

The Divisional T20 competitions started last week.

In Division One there were wins for Burneside against Trimpell, for Arnside (Adam Richardson 87, Jim Crawford 50no) v Holme (Richard Herron 61) for Carnforth against Silverdale with Jack Thompson starring against his former club with bat and ball, and for Silverdale against Warton with James Brooke making 70 not out.