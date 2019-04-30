Morecambe win again to go level at top of the Premier Division

Morecambe are joint top of the Palace Shield Premier Division after beating Penwortham by 19 runs at Woodhill Lane on Saturday.

Batting first, Morecambe finished on 140-8 from their 45 overs, with opener Mark Woodhead top scoring on 29.

Lewis Smith recorded a knock of 22, while there were also double figure innings from Deno Baker (16), Alex Briggs (13), Peter Deeks (13) and Reuben Orr (14no).

Penwortham’s revised target was 128, but they fell short, finishing on 108-8 from 40.1 overs.

Tom Nowlan was the visitors’ leading batsman on the day, finishing on 51 before being bowled by Graeme Cassidy (3-24).

Jamie Cassidy (2-29), Baker (2-17) and Lloyd Smith (1-32) were also among the wickets, as Morecambe picked up 11 points to go level with Preston at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Lancaster’s game at Croston was abandoned due to the rain.

Lancaster were put into bat and managed 41-4 from 19 overs before the game was rained off.

Steven Fisher (8) was first to fall for the Lune Road club, he was caught by Adam Sexton off the bowling of Sam Marsh (3-14) with the score on 23.

It was soon 27-2 when Charlie Swarbrick (4) was removed by the same pair, as was Jamie Heywood (19) to leave the visitors on 32-3.

Kieran Moffat didn’t get off the mark as he was bowled by Jonathon Driver with the score on 33-4.

The game was called off after 19 overs, with both teams picking up two points.

In Division One A, Torrisholme lost away at Thornton Cleveleys by five wickets.

Torrisholme lost the toss and were put into bat first, finishing on 146-6 from their 42 overs.

James Cookson was impressive form, he managed a knock of 59 before being run out, while Josepth Wills (28), Joel Stewart (15) and Bryson Little (10) also reached double figures.

Siddhant Ravishankar finished on 18 not out as he, alongside Aaron Tinker (3no), saw the Torrisholme innings out.

Thornton Cleveley’s revised target was 99 from 42 overs, and they reached it in just 28.3, finishing on 103-5.

Wills (2-19), Cookson (2-39) and Jack Heap (1-12) took the wickets, while the leading Thornton Cleveleys batsmen were captain Daniel Howard (29no), Jon Eade (26) and Tony Poxon (17).