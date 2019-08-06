Morecambe’s title hopes dented by South Shore

Morecambe’s hopes of lifting the Palace Shield Premier Division trophy were dealt a big blow at the weekend when they went down by five wickets at South Shore.

The Woodhill Lane side were put into bat first but they were all out for just 107, with only Graeme Cassidy (26), captain Ryan Pearson (17), Alex Briggs (14) and Deno Baker (10) reaching double figures.

South Shore reached their target in 36.1 overs, finishing on 110-5, captain Nathan Bolus impressing with a knock of 57 not out.

Tommy Clough (2-24), Jamie Cassidy (1-17), Graeme Cassidy (1-30) and Baker (1-35) took the wickets.

Meanwhile, league leaders Lancaster extended their advantage at the top of the table with a three wicket win over Standish at Lune Road.

The visitors elected to bat first but they were dismissed for a meagre 78, with Shahrukh Khan’s knock of 31 being the only real contribution. Liam Moffat (4-57), Charlie Swarbrick (3-15) and Ben Simm (3-5) all did the damage with the ball, getting rid of Standish in just 23.5 overs.

Lancaster were still made to work hard for the victory though, losing Jamie Heywood (30), Steven Fisher (15), Swarbrick (2), Laurie Atkinson (0), captain Simm (9), Iain Perrieman (4) and James Davies (1) in the process.

However, they reached their target after 23 overs, finishing on 79-7, taking them 26 points clear at the top. In Division One A, Torrisholme finished on 146-5 to beat Tarleton by five wickets, with Dan Wood starring with an unbeaten knock of 85.

Tarleton finished on 136-8, James Eccles (4-33) taking the majority of the wickets.

On Sunday in Division Two West, their game with Kirkham and Wesham was abandoned – the visitors had been bowled out for 93 while Torrisholme’s reply was cut short, leaving them on 92-5.