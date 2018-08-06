Morecambe prospect Reece MacMillan to return to action in September

Morecambe boxing prospect Reece MacMillan is back in action at the end of September.

The welterweight returns to Bolton Wanderers’ University of Bolton Stadium having defeated Innocent Anyanwu on points at the same venue last time out in May.

On September 29 the former Skerton ABC fighter, trained by John Donaghy in Preston, will step up to six rounds when he takes on tough veteran Ibrar Riyaz.

Now 6-1 as a professional, MacMillan knows victory on manager Kieran Farrell’s ‘Rolling the Dice’ card will kick him on towards title contention.

The 22-year-old has rebounded with back-to-back victories since his only career defeat to former English champion Adam Little in September 2017 after he stepped up at short notice to take the chance on the major World Boxing Super Series show.

“Reece is promising the crowds another punch-perfect performance as he starts to up his profile and show why the home crowd follows the MacMan across the North West,” said Farrell.

“He’s one of my favourite fighters and I’ll be looking forward to once again seeing him come out on top.”

For tickets call MacMillan on 07469 924248, Donaghy on 07775 728559 or Farrell on 07907 056211.

A packed card includes two Central Area title fights.