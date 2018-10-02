Morecambe fighter Isaac Lowe has pulled out of British title bout and looks set to fight in America

The opportunity of a lifetime has compelled Morecambe fighter Isaac Lowe to pull out of his scheduled British title fight.

The Westgate warrior was due to face Ryan Walsh in a rematch later this month on the undercard of Tony Bellew's fight with Oleksandr Usyk in Manchester on November 10.

But the 24-year-old will now not fight Walsh and looks set to accept an invitation to fight in America on the undercard of Tyson Fury's blockbuster world heavyweight title bout against Deontay Wilder on December 1 in Los Angeles, California.

The featherweight went 12 rounds with Walsh earlier this year in a thrilling fight at the Manchester Arena which ended in a draw.

"I just want to say I am very sorry to the fans and the Walsh team for pulling out of this fight," said Lowe.

"This is a fight I really wanted because I really did want to beat Ryan, put the draw right and get that British title.

"But I had a chance to fulfil a lifelong dream to box in America on the world's biggest heavyweight fight.

"I hope people understand where I am coming from .

"This is something I felt I could not turn down. This is a chance in a lifetime to put myself on the world stage and is what I dreamed of as a kid to go to America and fight on a big stage."

