Morecambe come out on top to win Clayton Trophy

The Clayton Trophy, the highlight of the golfing season was hosted this year by Heysham Golf Club earlier this month.

This prestigious and keenly contested competition held between Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster has been contested 78 times since its presentation in 1935 by the late Councillor Freddie Clayton.

The day arrived and the weather, to say to the least, was very wet.

However, some fantastic work by the greenkeepers and volunteers ensured the competition went ahead.

Despite the weather, there was some tremendous play from players of all Clubs with Morecambe becoming eventual winners by 4 shots with a total score of 784.

Second was Heysham Golf Club with 788, and third Lancaster with 811.

The Clayton Trophy was presented to create camaraderie and friendship between the neighbouring clubs in line with the true traditions and spirit of the game.

This was certainly achieved.

The victorious Morecambe team was: Chris Carney, Adam Chester, Steven Chester, James Gillespie, Michael North, Jamie Turver, Chris Wilson, Thomas Winn.

Heysham: S Robinson, R Grimshaw, M Walsh, D Entwistle, A Lockhart, L Thompson, S Lee, T Johnson.

Lancaster: M Hanson, W McGhie, C Horrax, S Lavelle, S Thornton, J Spencer, S Shield, D Sefton.