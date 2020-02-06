Trio have their hands raised at latest Coastal boxing show

Morecambe-based fighters scored impressive wins on Saturday night’s amateur boxing show at Red Rose Community Centre.

Thomas Sharp, Alex MacMillan and Daniel James all had their hands raised on the show run by Coastal Amateur Boxing Club in Morecambe.

Sharp scored a second round stoppage win, his consistently hard and accurate straight punches proving too much for a brave opponent.

MacMillan won a deserved split points verdict while James was a clear unanimous decision winner in his bout.

Also on the show, Shuna Gould from Coastal fought well but lost a split decision and Declan Wakeman was unlucky to be on the wrong end of a points verdict after a strong display.