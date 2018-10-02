Trimpell Cricket Club stalwart honoured with Lancashire award

A Trimpell Cricket Club stalwart has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Peter McDermid was named Volunteer of the Year at Lancashire Cricket end of season awards at Old Trafford having been a major part of the club in a variety of roles for more than 50 years.

Having won the inaugural monthly award in May, McDermid was named as the overall winner at the gala dinner on Friday night.

At Trimpell he is responsible for the junior section, running coaching sessions and managing teams across Lancaster and Morecambe.

Peter also spends every lunch-time coaching cricket at Westgate Primary School, and when he’s not, he prepares the wicket at Trimpell CC and looks after the club administration.

He was presented with his award on a night where the senior men’s and women’s teams also picked up their annual gongs.

For the men, the County Championship’s leading wicket-taker, Tom Bailey, was named Lancashire Player of the Year, following his haul of 64 wickets for an average of just 19 with the red ball.

Bailey’s fellow seam bowler, and the Championship’s second deadliest bowler, Graham Onions, scooped Championship Player of the Year.

The evergreen 36-year-old took 57 wickets in his debut season with the Red Rose, after making the move from Durham during the winter.

For his 534 runs, the second highest in a season by a Lancashire batsman, Alex Davies was named T20 Player of the Year, his six half-centuries helping Lightning to reach Finals Day – Davies was also named as the Red Rose Members’ Player of the Year.

There was double success for Matthew Parkinson as the leg spinner took home the One-Day and Young Player of the Year awards. The 21-year-old finished as leading wicket taker in the Royal London One-Day Cup, claiming 18 wickets, and also enjoyed a strong season in T20 with 25 wickets and 16 in the Championship.

Lancashire Thunder were also recognised following their greatly improved Kia Super League campaign, which saw them narrowly miss out on a Finals Day berth.

Sophie Ecclestone was Young Player of the Tournament and New Zealand international Amy Satterthwaite claimed Player of the Tournament.