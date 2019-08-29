Table tennis star Joseph takes on Europe’s best young talent

Morecambe’s Joseph Dennison took on some of the best young players from Europe and beyond when he represented England at the Euro Mini Championships.

The 12-year-old table tennis star was part of a nine-strong squad that travelled to France for the annual tournament, which attracts hundreds of competitors.

He battled through three qualifying stages but was unable to claim a place in the last 32 and instead went into the consolation event.

There, he picked up his best result in beating Severin Scherer of Switzerland 3-2 (13-11, 11-8, 8-11, 4-11, 11-6) and went on to finish in a share of 33rd place in the consolation event and 65th overall, out of 89 competitors in his age group.