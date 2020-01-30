Table Tennis: Garstang win top of table clash

The past week in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League saw a clash of the Titans as leaders Garstang A welcomed title holders and second placed side Trimpell Raptors.

In what arguably was a changing of the guard moment, Garstang won the encounter 20-14.

Trimpell Raptors’ player Toby Ellis put in an outstanding individual performance, taking all nine points and the man of the match award.

For Garstang, Adam Dennison was on six points and Joseph Dennison on seven.

Lancaster University A welcomed in-form St Luke’s A with University A coming out ahead as they won 22 points to 13.

Two University A players Clement Jouvon and Scott Barker took nine points, each staking a claim for player of the match.

For St Luke’s, Chris Knowles and Max Hewitt had four points each with Dennis Hooley on three points.

St Luke’s C hit their stride running as they welcomed Trimpell Dragons and recorded a 30-6 victory. David Hewitt, Graeme Wheelhouse and Martin Wakelin all celebrated nine points whilst a sluggish Dragons had Mike White and Geeza Bilton on one and Graham White claimed two points.

Meanwhile, St Luke’s B had a comfortable 26-9 win against University B with both Paul Hines and Tony March taking full nine points each with Mark Smith on five.

For University B, Emre Ceyhan had five with Naeem Khan on one and Joel McBeath on three.