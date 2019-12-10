Skerton ABC fighter Jamie Proctor wins cruiserweight bare knuckle title

Skerton ABC boxer Jamie Procter took a break from his amateur boxing career to go out of his comfort zone and fight in a fully licenced bare knuckle boxing bout in Warwick at the weekend.

The show hosted by The Gloves Are Off association was held at Perdishaw Leisure Centre in Worcester in front of a sell out crowd of than 1,000.

Jamie, 23, had taken the challenge to compete for the cruiserweight title that would see him gain the much coveted belt if he won.

Jamie had to train hard for six weeks and had to cut weight to make the cruiserweight limit, and his hard work and dedication paid off.

Jamie fought a much taller opponent in Welsh champion Rhys Roberts, a boxer with lots of experience in the ring at both amateur and semi pro competitions.

Jamie started the contest controlling the ring and landing some explosive shots to the head and body of his opponent, keeping him on the backfoot throughout the first three rounds.

In the third round, Jamie caught Rhys with a shot that made Rhys take a knee and a standing count. At the start of the fourth round it was evident how focused Jamie was and he could sense Rhys was struggling to keep up with the frenetic pace he was setting.

Jamie stepped up the pressure and landed a head shot that knocked Rhys to the floor and it was clear that he would not recover before the referee’s count so the official called the bout to a halt.

Jamie is now going back to concentrating on his amateur career with Skerton Boxing Club and is looking forward to a great season in the amateur ranks.