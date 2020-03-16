Reece MacMillan stops Chris Conwell in fifth round to become mandatory challenger for Central Area lightweight title

Morecambe fighter Reece MacMillan became mandatory challenger for the Central Area lightweight title on Saturday night after beating Chris Conwell at the University of Bolton Stadium.

MacMillan put in one of the best performances of his career so far to stop former English champion Conwell in the fifth round, with the referee stepping in to halt the onslaught.

Reece had his opponent trapped in the corner and bombarded him relentlessly with fast combinations, showing great hand speed and landing several big shots before the referee intervened.

The win takes the Morecambe lightweight's record to 12-1 (2 knockouts), and he will now take on current Central Area title holder Steve Brogan as he looks to move his career forward.

MacMillan said: "It was a great fight, we both came and give it everything.

"I was buzzing with the stoppage and with it being against a very good opponent.

"I always believed I would get it with how hard I've worked for this fight.

"I knew the first few rounds were going to be tough but they are the fights I love to be in and are what the fans pay good money to come to watch.

"My support was amazing, as they are for every fight, and I can't thank them all enough.

"I've a lot of regulars and they are always the loudest fans there.

"I'm now mandatory for the Central Area lightweight title, I'm just keeping ready for when the phone rings and deal is done."