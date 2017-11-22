New records and personal bests for Lancaster Runners

The Lancaster Runners have had a busy few weeks with new records and personal best times aplenty.

At the Lancaster Castle Half Marathon, Phil Fawcett set a new men’s club record of 1:34.31 before then breaking another one at the Preston 10 mile road race with a time of 70:39.

Keeping pace at the Castle were James Wardle in 1:35.15 and Peter Loyd 1:36.22.

First lady home was Gemma Greenwood in 1:43.25 for a new ladies’ half marathon record with Lynsey Hall close behind in 1:44.25.

Mark James in 1:52.17, Caroline Squires in 1:53.05, Stephen Pollock in 1:55.51, Lydia Read-Moore in 2:12.38, Victoria Neil in 2:13.08 and Maureen Roberts in 2:21.31 rounded things off as the club’s men won the team prize.

At the Lytham Windmill Remembrance 10km, Kelly Seward was first home in 50:28, followed by Maureen Roberts in 59:43 and Di Chambers in 69:10.

A busy weekend just gone saw the club’s athletes spread far and wide.

Robin Mitchell came home in 20:41 at the Woodhouse Moor Parkrun, Ross Towe ran 25:41 in the Lancaster version and at the Blackpool Parkrun Peter Loyd crossed the line in 20:54.

At the Conwy half Marathon Mark James posted 1:55.46 and wheelchair athlete Ste Hughes 1:56.

Maureen Roberts came home in 88:11 at the Kendal Mountain Festival 10k trial run.