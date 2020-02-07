Morecambe's Isaac Lowe to fight Mexican on Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard in Las Vegas

Isaac Lowe. Picture: Getty Images.

Morecambe's Isaac Lowe will take on Mexican Alberto Guevara later this month.

The pair will face off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard, as the 'Westgate Warrior' looks to extend his unbeaten record.

Lowe (19-0-3, 6 KOs), Fury’s close friend and training partner, is a former Commonwealth featherweight champion who has won five in a row since a 2018 draw against Ryan Walsh for the British featherweight title.

A fan-friendly pressure fighter, Lowe was victorious on the undercards of Fury’s last two bouts and hopes to move closer to a world title shot with another win.

Guevara (27-5, 12 KOs), a native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, is a two-time bantamweight world title challenger who pushed then-champion Leo Santa Cruz the distance in December 2012.

He fought Shakur Stevenson last July on short notice and gave a valiant effort before being stopped in the third round.