Morecambe's Isaac Lowe records point victory over Mexican Alberto Guevara on Tyson Fury v Deontay WIlder undercard

WBC International Featherweight champion Isaac Lowe claimed a unanimous points victory over Mexican Alberto Guevara in Las Vegas at the weekend in a fight that saw both men have numerous points deducted.

The ‘Westgate Warrior’ began the fight on the front foot but was caught with a solid right hand on top of the head in the third round, but the Mexican was then deducted a point for repeatedly holding.

Lowe continued to be the aggressor but was caught again by Guevara by a short right hand in the fourth, and in the fifth round the Morecambe featherweight also had a point deducted for throwing his opponent to the canvas and was then punished again in the final minute of the round for hitting Guevara to the back of the head.

Halfway through the sixth Guevara was deducted two more points for reaching around and hitting Lowe when being ordered to break by the referee, and 30 seconds later Lowe was deducted a third point for hitting the Mexican below the belt.

Lowe dropped Guevara in the eighth with an excellent left hand, and after an impressive final round, where the ‘Westgate Warrior’ landed an excellent left-right combination to Guevara’s body, Lowe had his hand raised after the judges scored the fight 96-87, 96-87, 95-88 in his favour.

Lowe's record now stands at 20-0-3 with six knockouts.