Morecambe’s Isaac Lowe not happy despite points win over Ruben Garcia Hernandez in Vegas

Morecambe featherweight Isaac Lowe took his record to 19-0-3 (6 KOs) after overcoming a difficult challenge from Mexican veteran Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-5-2, 11 KOs) in Las Vegas on the Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin undercard.

The reigning WBC International Featherweight champion broke his hand in the second round but closed the show strong to earn the eight-round unanimous decision, with the judges scoring it 77-75, 77-75 and 78-74.

However, despite the victory, the ‘Westgate Warrior’ was not happy with his performance.

In a video he posted on Twitter afterwards, he said: “I just want to say sorry to everyone who stayed up late last night back in the UK to support me because that performance was terrible.

“It was nowhere near my standards or the quality and the level of fighting that I’m meant to be fighting at.

“I was scruffy, I was terrible, and it’s not me.

“I’m disappointed , it’s played on my mind all night, but the bonus is that I got through it with one hand.

“ I showed heart, I fought through like a warrior.

“I was trying too hard to stop him because he’s never been stopped so I wanted to try and make a statement over in Vegas but I made myself look very basic doing that.

“My boxing went out of the window, my jab went out the window, it was just horrible.

“I clicked on the fight but turned it off straight away, I couldn’t even watch it, it was terrible.”