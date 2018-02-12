Morecambe’s Georgia Hannam fifth in latest GB Ranking event

Morecambe’s rising star Georgia Hannam finished fifth at the second Pentathlon GB National Ranking Competition of the year in Bath on Saturday.

The former Heysham High School pupil is now based at the national training centre in the Somerset city as she continues her progress in the sport.

Her latest major event, coming on the back of the Budapest Indoor Competition last month, started in the fencing hall where the 19-year-old picked up 16 victories.

City of Lancaster Triathlon’s Hannam then posted a time of 2:17.11 in the pool meaning she sat in third place overall.

Wet and windy conditions meant that the shooting and horseriding elements played a significant factor in the race outcome as Hannam ended the day in fifth position in a strong field.

Olympian Samantha Murray, from Clitheroe, led from start to finish as she made it two wins from two as she claimed victory.

Plymouth’s Kerenza Bryson took second and Stroud’s Zoe Davison’s third.

Emma Whitaker from Bolton-le-Sands was eighth in the Under 19 girls’ event having been second in the opening ranking event of the year.