Morecambe fighter Reece MacMillan to take on Chris Conwell in Central Area final eliminator

Reece MacMillan will return to action next month when he takes on Chris Conwell at the University of Bolton Stadium in a final eliminator for the Central Area Lightweight title.

The fight, which takes place on Saturday, March 14, promises to be one of the most difficult of MacMillan’s career so far, with his opponent a former Central Area champion and two-time English title challenger.

MacMillan (11-1 with one knockout) was last in action in December when he comfortably beat Naheem Chaudhry on points in a one-sided four rounder.

However, Reece’s fight with 33-year-old Conwell promises to be a big step up in class as the Morecambe man looks to extend his seven-fight winning streak following his only career loss to date against Adam Little.

Conwell’s record currently stands at 11-3 with two knockouts, but he hasn’t been in action since last April when he out-pointed Ibrar Riyaz at the Oldham Leisure Centre.

The fight takes place on the Roll the Dice 2 show, organised by Kieran Farrell Promotions.

Anybody interested in buying tickets for the fight can contact Reece on 07469924248.