Morecambe fighter Isaac Lowe set to defend WBC International belt in Vegas

Isaac Lowe will defend his WBC International Featherweight title in Las Vegas at the weekend.

The ‘Westgate Warrior’ will take on Mexican Ruben Garcia Hernandez, who has previously gone the distance with Michael Conlan and Nonito Donaire.

The pair will go head to head on the Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin undercard, and the unbeaten Morecambe man isn’t underestimating his opponent.

Speaking to IFL TV, Lowe said: “He’s a tough kid, a tough Mexican.

“He went the distance with Donaire, he went the distance with Conlan, so he’s shown that he’s tough. He’s a good kid, not to be underestimated and he is a Mexican so you know what he is going to be like.

“It’s Mexican independence day so he’s got a reason to come and win and if he beats me it puts him on course to challenge for a world title.”

Lowe also plans on using different tactics to his last fight, when he beat comfortably beat Duarn Vue on points.

He added: “With different fighters it’s different game plans and different styles.

“Last time you saw me box more on the back foot, showing my boxing, jabbing, picking my shots, but I think in this fight you will see me be a bit more aggressive.”