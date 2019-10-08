Morecambe darts ace Dave Chisnall beats Gerwyn Price at BoyleSports World Grand Prix

Dave Chisnall edged out Gerwyn Price at the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in Dublin on Monday night.

In a deciding leg the 2013 finalist produced a fine comeback from a set down to move into the last 16.

Price produced finishes of 76 and 128 before defying an 11-darter from Chisnall to take the opening set in a decider, only for the Morecambe ace to race through the second without reply.

The third set was finely poised as the pair traded breaks of throw before the game progressed to a sudden-death leg, but Price missed nine starting doubles to allow Chisnall in, with a 99 checkout knocking out the sixth seed.

“I’m very happy with that,” said Chisnall, who now meets Stephen Bunting.

“It was tough for both of us and I had to battle, but I got the job done in the end.

“At two-all in the last set, it could have been anyone’s game and luckily I got off to a good start and punished him.

“I was tight on my doubles today and that won me the game.”

Meanwhile, Rob Cross tasted victory with a 2-1 defeat of Mensur Suljovic and will now meet Glen Durrant, who enjoyed a winning debut at the Citywest Convention Centre after overturning a one-set deficit to defeat Krzysztof Ratajski 2-1.

Third seed Daryl Gurney, the 2017 champion, was knocked out in straight sets as Danny Noppert secured his first victory in the double-start event.

Stephen Bunting sealed a place in the last 16 with a straight sets victory over Jonny Clayton, and will meet Chisnall in the next round on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, 2018 finalist Peter Wright began his challenge to go one better this time around with a 2-0 defeat of Max Hopp while Jermaine Wattimena beat Adrian Lewis 2-1.