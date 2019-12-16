Morecambe boxer Reece MacMillan beats Naheem Chaudhry in one-sided points win

Reece MacMillan returned to the ring on Saturday night with a unanimous points victory over Naheem Chaudhry in the Lion of Vienna Suite at the University of Bolton Stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers FC.

MacMillan was fighting for the first time since the death of long term trainer John Donaghy, and the Morecambe man did his former coach proud with a dominant display, winning every round.

Reece took control of the fight from the opening bell, forcing Chaudhry onto the back foot and against the ropes where MacMillan worked away to both head and body with some fast combinations and also landing some heavy blows.

After a measured start to the second, Reece soon stepped it up again and had his opponent pinned against the ropes.

He was barely hit throughout the fight but he was caught with a left hand towards the end of the round, but he responded well, landing several big shots to end the second completely on top again.

The third round continued in similar fashion with Reece backing Chaudhry up against the ropes once more with lightning combinations, and towards the end of the round he had his opponent desperately holding on to stop the onslaught.

MacMillan came out firing in the final round, landing some crushing body shots and some heavy right hands to the head, but despite completely controlling the last three minutes, Chaudhry was able to see the final bell.

There were no doubts over the result though, Reece comfortably winning 40-36 in a one-sided bout.