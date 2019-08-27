Lowe to defend title against Luis Coria on Fury v Wallin undercard in Las Vegas

Isaac Lowe’s next opponent has been revealed, with the Morecambe man set to defend his WBC International featherweight title against American Luis Coria on the Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

It will be the second time that the ‘Westgate Warrior’ has fought in Las Vegas following his unanimous points win over Duarn Vue at the MGM Grand back in June.

Twenty year old Coria has a record of 12-2 with seven knockouts, and was last in action in June when he stopped Cristian Renteria in the second round.