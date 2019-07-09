Larissa retains European title

Teenager Larissa Hannam returned from Machico-Madeira recently where she was part of the GB team competing in the European Biathle and Triathle Championships, and she was crowned European champion for the second year in a row.

Triathle consists of laser shoot, shooting five green lights at 10 metres, followed by a sea swim of 50m, then a 600m run continued four times.

To begin with, Larissa, 15, left the shooting range in fifth position, a strong swim and great transition moved her up to fourth place.

The first 600m run was where the race really started as both Selen Gulel from Turkey and Larissa both kicked in, leaving the front two athletes behind.

The next visit to the range saw Larissa take the lead, which just grew and grew.

It looked like Larissa would take the win in the final shoot as she left the range before the second placed competitor had arrived.

Another great swim and fast transition saw Larissa finish the last 600m over 18 seconds in front of her nearest rivals to be crowned Under-17s European champion for the second consecutive year.

The mixed relays were later on Sunday afternoon, Larissa was partnered with Sam Cobb.

The pair were 2018 silver medallists but this time they went one better as Larissa handed over to Sam in first place and he kept his cooland the pair were crowned U17 mixed relay champions 2019.

Larissa would like to thank all who have helped with her training this season including North West Biathle Hub, Carnforth Otters SC and Lancaster and Morecambe AC.