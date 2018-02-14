Lancaster’s James Silverwood wants more after first taste of snooker’s big time

James Silverwood is eager for more after getting his first taste of snooker’s big stage.

The Lancaster potter lost to former world champion Stuart Bingham in the opening round of the one-frame Coral Shoot Out in Watford in his TV debut last week.

Despite the disappointment, Silverwood is hoping to mix it with the game’s big names again in the very near future.

“I never really got my chance so it felt like a bit of an anti-climax,” said the 26-year-old.

“After a safety exchange I went in off and in this format it’s ball in hand rather than having to put it in the D.

“He only made 16 and left the cue ball in the middle of the table but I wasn’t on anything at all.

“He then stuck in a long red and went on to win.

“I feel unfortunate that I didn’t have a real chance.

“That’s all you want in that format, one real chance, and if you miss, you miss.

“I didn’t get that but sharing the players’ lounge with Jimmy White, Mark Allen, Stuart Bingham and others was great.

“I was one of the boys in a way.

“It’s all I’ve every wanted to do and to be around that set-up and get a taste of it has given me a little bit of a boost.”

Silverwood’s next competition is the North Lancashire Area championship at Squires Snooker and Sports Bar on March 3 with sports in the North West finals next month up for grabs.

The Lancaster & Morecambe Snooker League player, who turns out for leaders The Melbourne, is building up to World Snooker’s Q School in May where a handful of players will secure tour cards.

Silverwood finished 11th out of around 250 players last year and will be looking to do even better this year as he looks to secure a more permanent spot at snooker’s top table and realise a dream.

“All eyes are on Q School really,” he said.

“I’m going to focus more on match practice to make sure I’m a bit more battle hardened.

“My game feels good and I’m looking forward to it all.”