Lancaster lose to league leaders Didsbury

Lancaster welcomed top-of-the-table Didsbury on Saturday, and it was the Manchester team who maintained their unbeaten run, taking all three points.

Lancaster started brightly with Hayley Standeven-Johns and Holly Hunter working well together in the middle.

An unfortunate early injury to Hunter meant a re-shuffle but Lancaster maintained their forward momentum with Libby Thwaites and Tineka Jennings pressing hard on Didsbury’s defence.

Nicola Conway had a half-chance but her snap shot went wide of the post.

It was Didsbury who scored first with a breakaway goal, undoing all of Lancaster’s hard work. This spurred Didsbury on and they began to turn the screw on Lancaster and another goal before half-time was a sucker punch to Lancaster.

Into the second half and Lancaster knew an early goal could see them back in this game, but unfortunately it was Didsbury who scored again from a penalty corner to thwart Lancaster’s comeback.

But Lancaster didn’t let their heads go down and with their usual grit and determination they managed to claw a goal back with 20 minutes to go.

A driving run by Jennings saw her win a long corner.

This was fired into Julie Walker who flicked the ball into Conway.

She skilfully worked the ball into the D where Hayley Standeven-Johns was on hand to fire the ball in at the near post.

Lancaster kept pressing with Ella Bookless and Ali Standeven-Johns driving the ball forwards, but Didsbury remained solid to keep them out and take all three points.