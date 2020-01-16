Lancaster Bulldogs claim first win over season against North Wales Knights

Lancaster Bulldogs claimed their first victory of the season, beating the North Wales Knights 63-49 at Salt Ayre.

The Bulldogs started the game well and began to pull away in the first quarter with Johnson and Gash putting the baskets away, while the visitors were content to set themselves for some impressive shooting.

The home side then seemed to lose their way a little and the Knights pegged them back in the second quarter to finish the half 31-30.

A low scoring scrappy third quarter followed, the Bulldogs were strong defensively, picking up lots of second balls but were struggling to get the counter-attacks working well.

Fighting for every ball, the Bulldogs pulled away in the final quarter with contributions from Howson, Cardwell and Hartley and the last five minutes were comfortable for the Bulldogs as the Knights tried to chase the game and hasty chances were quietly picked off by the home side.

It was a satisfying win for the Bulldogs but next up is a crucial visit to Manchester which could decide who stays in the division for next season.