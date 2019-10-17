Lancaster boxer Reece MacMillan spars with former world champion Anthony Crolla

Lancaster boxer Reece MacMillan has been sparring with Anthony ‘Million Dollar’ Crolla ahead of the Mancunian’s final fight on November 2 at the Manchester Arena.

MacMillan, 23, shared the ring with Crolla for five rounds at Gallagher’s Gym in Manchester as the former WBA lightweight champion prepares to bow out in front on his home fans.

Reece said: “It was a great experience sharing the ring with someone of Crolla’s level, former world champion who has been in the ring with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko and Jorge Linares to name a few.

“I went to the famous Gallagher’s Gym to spar Crolla but I got to watch all the other world class fighters spar and train too, like Super Middleweight champion Callum Smith and his brother, former world champion Liam Smith.”

Reece (10-1) was last in action back in June when he beat Dean Jones on points at the Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre in Manchester, and is expected to be back out again in December.