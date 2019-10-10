Lancaster beaten late on in first home game of season

In Lancaster’s first home game of the season, they rallied hard but it was Sefton who went home with the points.

Sefton started brightly and penned Lancaster back into their own half and after 11 minutes took the lead.

Lancaster couldn’t cope with their movement and Sefton doubled their lead after 17 minutes with a tap in at the far post.

Lancaster needed to find a goal and four minutes before half-time captain Ali Standeven-Johns made a driving run through midfield and her shot was deflected past Sefton’s goalkeeper.

Only two minutes into the second half Lancaster’s high press forced Sefton into an error at the back when their goalkeeper kicked the ball straight to Julie Walker, she kept her composure and smashed the ball home.

Lancaster continued to fly forward with Nicola Conway working tirelessly through the middle.

With strong tackles being put in from both sides, cards were shown and tempers were a little frayed.

With Lancaster pushing to get the third goal, it was Sefton who caught them on the break and found the back of the net.

Lancaster continued to work the ball well up both flanks and Sefton were getting rattled but they managed to keep it tight and went home with the three points.

Lancaster now need to regroup as they travel to Newcastle Uni next week, which will be a tough test.

Lancaster 2s travelled away to play Rossall 1s last weekend.

Rossall started the brighter of the two teams and the defence of Lottie Horner, Meg Tudor, Mille Whitty and Katy Lindsay were called into action straight away while goalkeeper Rebecca Halliwell made a number of key saves to keep Lancaster in the game.

Rossall’s perseverance was too much for the defence and they broke through after 10 minutes playing the ball around the D for an easy tap in at the back post.

They continued to press and by the 20th minute Lancaster were 4-0 down but the Lancaster team talk at half time seemed to work and the came out of the blocks fighting.

The midfield of Lauren Allwood, Isla Tomlinson and Beth Davey controlled the game, making key runs up the wings opening up space for Lancaster to play some great hockey.

Great link up play from the Lancaster attack of Faye Ledward, Emma Moore and Sophie Christopherson saw Emma Moore calmly slip the ball home into the back of the net with 15 minutes to go, earning Lancaster a consolation goal.

Lancaster 3s welcomed Fylde for their first home game of the season, looking to get a result against the local rivals.

Fylde started strongly with pressure applied through the middle of the pitch but Lancaster’s defence was switched on, with young half-backs Frances Archer and Abi Watson both rising to the occasion.

A sustained period of pressure saw Lancaster goalkeeper Lizzie McAdam forced into several fine saves to deny Fylde an opener.

The first half continued much the same – with Fylde unable to break through Lancaster’s strong defence who in turn were unable to maintain attacks and pressure further up the pitch, despite the best efforts from forwards Emily Bamber-Dowthwaite and Katie Adamson-Benz.

Buoyed by keeping the score to 0-0 in the first half, Lancaster started more brightly in the second, stringing some good passing play together down the left-hand wing and putting Fylde’s defence to work.

A quick breakaway attack from Fylde’s right-wing caught Lancaster, with an overload of Fylde players in the D, they were able to put away a well taken shot into the bottom left corner.

The goal seemed to re-energise Lancaster though, and hard work from Abi Watson and Kate Broadbent up the left hand side saw centre Emma Wood with some space just before the Fylde 25-yard line.

Wood sent in a scything cross and forward Emily caught the Fylde defence unawares; getting the slightest of touches as the ball came into the D to direct it goalwards and confuse the Fylde keeper.

The score was now tied at 1-1 with 12 minutes to go.

Fylde launched attack after attack as they sought to regain their lead, but Lancaster battened down the hatches to fend them off.

The last minutes of the game were adrenaline filled as exhausted players dug deep but tiredness meant more fouls were given away.

Fylde had several opportunities as they threw everything at Lancaster the home side’s efforts were rewarded at the final whistle when they secured their first point of the season.

It was another tough, defensive-heavy game but Lancaster showed true grit and determination together to make the most of the chances they created.

the net with 15 minutes to go, earning Lancaster a consolation goal.

Elsewhere, Lancaster 4s suffered a 2-0 loss away to Fylde.

Despite some excellent defending, Fylde made their breakthrough shortly after half time when an intercepted pass led to them driving into the D.

A well-struck shot was saved by goalkeeper Lizzie McAdam but the Fylde attack were quickest to respond to the rebound, slotting home to make it 1-0.

Fylde’s second goal came shortly after from a well worked short corner and an excellent powerful strike from the top of the D made its way past the Lancaster defence.

Lancaster fought hard throughout the match in what was a good overall team performance from the young squad, despite not getting the desired result.