Lancaster and Morecambe AC juniors rise to challenge at latest Mid Lancs cross country race in Hyndburn

Hyndburn was the destination for the second Mid Lancs cross country fixture it proved as always to be a challenging course, made even more difficult with the very muddy and cold conditions.

Lancaster and Morecambe AC juniors rose to the challenge however and put in some very strong and determined performances.

U17 boys team Alex Blessington, Rhys Ashton, Oliver Beaumont and Lukas Eichmeyer.

First off were the Under-11 girls, Anna Nicholson ran strong from the start to win while Ella Brayshaw finished a great 25th, while the Under-11 boys were led home by Ben Brassington in second and Sam Giles in 42nd.

The Under-13 girls team ran home in joint first place– Esther Ward finished sixth, Evie Robinson followed close behind in ninth, followed by Erin Gillan (17th), Annie Dickinson (23rd), Maddison Parrington (25th) and Abbey Johnston (34th).

The Under-13 boys were led home by James Brassington in third and Micha Walmsley in 22nd, Bertie Ellison (27th), Ronan Maher (31st) and Ben and Nathan Giles finishing the team off in 35th and 36th, placing them third overall.

Thomas McGrattan finished fifth in the Under-15s boys with Jack Collett in sixth, followed by Fabien Schiller (12th), James Twigg (22nd), Fred Calvert (31st) as the team finished third overall.

The girls were led home by Kirsty Maher in 12th, Mia Brayshaw was close behind in 13th and Niamh Barnsley Ryan in 19th, Pippa Darlington finished the team off in 26th.

Larissa Hannam was the club’s sole Under-17W runner, putting in a great performance to finish 10th on her first XC of the season.

Rhys Ashton finished second after a strong performance on a tough course, Lukas Eichmeyer was fifth and Oliver Beaumont 13th.Alex Blessington finished the day off for the juniors in 19th, placing them in second overall.