Kelly and Fury both victorious on Preston show

Hughies Gym had two boxers active on a show hosted by Preston and Fulwood ABC at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club on Friday.

Stepping through the ropes first for Hughies Gym was Dinnie Bartley Kelly (17), boxing a Preston and Fulwood boxer Paddy Gavin.

Dinnie Kelly.

Gavin had a huge crowd supporting him and the atmosphere was electric with the home town supporters expecting fireworks from their boxer.

The first round started fast with both boxers throwing combinations but Kelly was landing the more telling shots and won the round.

The start of the second was much the same pace, but Kelly was in no mood to back down and started to land some very heavy body shots that put Gavin on to the back foot.

The third round saw both boxers standing toe to toe throwing hard shots to head and body, the crowd were in a frenzy on their feet trying to encourage the home town boxer, but Kelly wasn’t intimidated.

Walter Fury.

He banged his gloves together and stepped up the pace, backing Gavin up against the ropes and making him cover up.

Kelly finished strong and the referee called the boxers to the centre of the ring for the decision and Kelly was announced unanimous points winner.

Next up was Walter Fury, he was last bout of the evening headlining the show against home town boxer J Bruney.

This was a return bout after the boxers had fought in Grange with Fury getting the decision. It was evident that the home town crowd were expecting a different outcome this time and the crowd were on their feet from the first bell.

But Fury was in majestic form, controlling the round with a sharp fast jab and landing heavy back hands to his opponents head that visibly rocked him.

In the second round Fury stepped up the pressure, moving round the ring gracefully and landing at will, he landed a sharp right hand that shook Bruney to his boots and the referee stepped in and gave Bruney a standing eight count.

Fury stayed controlled and finished the round on top.

The third round was much the same, Bruney had no answer to the onslaught of the punches coming from Fury and the round came to an end with Fury showboating with the Ali shuffle.

The referee called the boxers to the centre and Fury had his hand raised as a clear unanimous winner in what was another great night of success for Hughies Gym on the road.