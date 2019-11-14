Karate: Youngsters and Sensei shine at National Championships in Birmingham

Hadashi Senshi Do Karate (HDKI), based in Lancaster and specialising in Shotokan karate, sent a small team to compete at the HDKI National Championships in Birmingham on Saturday, October 19.

The day was a flying success for the Lancaster team, coached by Sensei Andrea Carbon 3rd Dan, as the squad of five won a number of medals.

Aleena Peel Robinson (8), 4th kyu (purple belt white stripe), was placed second, gaining silver in Kata, a series of sequenced karate moves.

Her team-mate Ella Andrews (10), also 4th kyu, was placed third, gaining bronze in Kata within her section.

Charlie Jackson (12), Shodan (1st Dan black belt), was placed third in his age catergory for kata, gaining the bronze and was a success in Kumite (sparring), he was placed first, receiving a gold medal.

Aleena, Ella and Charlie also took part in the team kata, obtaining a deserving fourth place.

Oscar Parkinson (11) was also a member of the team, taking part in his first competition showing much determination and team spirit.

The team competitors were overwhelmed with delight when Sensei Andrea demonstrated her experience during the Kata section, securing first place and a gold medal.