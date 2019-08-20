Issac to fight in Las Vegas again on Tyson Fury undercard

Morecambe boxer Isaac Lowe will return to action on September 14 when he fights on the Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ‘Westgate Warrior’ will put his WBC Featherweight International title on the line, although his opponent is yet to be announced.

Lowe was last out in June when he comfortably beat Duarn Vue on points at the MGM Grand, taking his professional record to 17-0-3, with six knockouts.

Speaking to Boxing Social, the Morecambe featherweight said: “I’m very happy to be back fighting in Las Vegas.

“Last time was a great experience for me and I’m really looking forward to returning.

“Last time, we were in the MGM Grand and I’m excited to now be fighting in the T-Mobile Arena and putting on another great display in the ring.

“It’s going to be another big show in Las Vegas and another big night.

“The city will be packed and the arena will be bouncing, so I’m looking to perform when I get underneath the lights.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere and the build up to the last fight and I felt I did well on the big stage, so it’s time do it again.”