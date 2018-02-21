Hockey: Lancaster stay top with big win over Garstang

Lancaster Hockey Club 1s remained top of the table with a thumping win on Saturday.

Nicola Conway scored five goals as the city ladies romped to an 8-0 victory over local rivals Garstang in the North Women’s League Division Two North West.

Lancaster attacked from the off pressuring Garstang’s D and winning numerous penalty corners.

After only 10 minutes Lancaster scored with top goalscorer Conway finding the net with a cool finish after a one-two with Ali Standeven.

It wasn’t long before it was two when Julie Walker found the net on the rebound.

Conway soon grabbed her second with a fine finish and then her hat-trick was completed shortly after with a neat exchange of passes with Julie Walker at a well-worked penalty corner routine resulting in a goal.

Lancaster’s defence of Katie Benter and Jayde Christeansen were solid all game, tackling hard and starting the play from the back.

Goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale didn’t have much to do in the first half but she kept her concentration and got down well to save a rare shot on her goal.

After the break there was no let up from the league leaders as they continued to dominate Garstang.

Lancaster didn’t give them a second on the ball with Hayley Johns, Hannahlise Morris and Cath Foy controlling the midfield with their speed and tenacity.

Holly Farquharson and Toni Fagan were also in fine form on the wings, working up and down the flanks all game, attacking well and defending hard when required.

Lancaster soon made it six of the best when Standeven converted from a penalty corner.

The city side’s passing was on point all afternoon with Garstang largely left chasing shadows.

Christeansen made it 7-0 from a penalty corner when she slid in at the back post, diverting the ball into the bottom corner.

Player of the match Conway capped off a fine performance scoring her fifth of the game and notching up 30 league goals for the season.

After fantastic play on the left from Nat Clark, who did not stop running all game, Conway was quickest to react on the ball into the D and she expertly finished with an exquisite reverse stick shot.

It was a superb team performance from Lancaster who sit a point clear of Lytham at the top with two games in hand on their nearest challenges.

Lancaster: Bleasdale, Benter, Christeansen, Fagan, Foy, Morris, Johns, Farquharson, Clark, Walker, Conway, Standeven